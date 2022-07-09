Rays vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH and will be available to watch on FS1. Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.30 ERA) will get the start for the Rays while the Reds will send Hunter Greene (3-10, 6.01 ERA) to the hill.

Cincinnati (30-54) won in extremely rare fashion last night, downing the Rays 2-1 via an extra-inning balk-off. With runners on the corners in the bottom of the 10th, Rays reliever Matt Wisler was called for tapping his thigh during his pitching motion, prompting the umpire to call a balk and allow for pinch runner Mark Kolozvary to come home for the winning score. This marked just the 23rd balk-off in MLB history.

Tampa Bay (45-38) missed an opportunity to take the lead in the top of the 10th. First, extra innings runner Francisco Mejia was thrown out at home after a Yandy Diaz grounder. Next with two runners on, Wander Franco lined out directly to the shortstop, who landed right on second base for a quick double play to end the frame. It was a frustrating loss for the Rays considering that ace Shane McClanahan had another quality start, striking out eight batters in six innings.

Rays vs. Reds

Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Hunter Greene

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays -1.5 (+110), Reds +1.5 (-130)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Rays -150, Reds +130

Moneyline pick: Rays -150

Tampa Bay will be looking to put last night’s bizarre loss behind them and should do so with Rasmussen this afternoon. In their last two series against the Blue Jays and Red Sox, the Rays came out cold at the plate to start before ending the series on fire. Their bats should wake up this afternoon and lift them to a big victory.

Player prop pick: Wander Franco over 0.5 runs scored (+105)

Franco is riding a 10-game hit streak and has scored seven runs in that spans. If the Rays offense were to come alive this afternoon, it’ll involve him finding a way to cross home plate at least once. Take the over.

