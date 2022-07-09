Yankees vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston and will be available to watch on FOX. Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA) takes the mound for New York while Kutter Crawford (2-2, 5.04 ERA) gets the nod for Boston.

The Yankees have been on a tear offensively, scoring 34 runs over the last three games. New York is going for its fourth straight win in an attempt to grab the series. Montgomery has been solid so far this season and he won’t need to be spectacular given how New York’s offense is performing of late.

The Red Sox are hoping to keep the series split alive and will need Crawford to slow down New York’s offense to have chance. This has not been a good start to what is a pivotal stretch for Boston in terms of the division and wildcard race. We’ll see if the Red Sox have an explosive offensive showing in them Saturday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Kutter Crawford

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -155, Red Sox +135

Moneyline pick: Yankees -155

New York’s offense is too hot, and Montgomery hasn’t been tagged for many runs this season. Go with the Bronx Bombers to set up the opportunity for a four-game sweep.

Player prop pick: Giancarlo Stanton over 0.5 home runs (+255)

Stanton hasn’t been featured heavily in New York’s recent offensive surge, but he’s still been in decent form. He has five home runs in the last 10 games, and gets a favorable matchup with Crawford. Back Stanton to go yard Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.