Giants vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PETCO Park in San Diego and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Carlos Rodon (7-5, 2.87 ERA) battles Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.53 ERA) in this divisional clash.

The Giants are really struggling at the moment, going 2-8 in their last 10 games. San Francisco’s problem has been offense, as evidenced by Rodon’s poor record despite his excellent ERA. If the Giants can’t get going Saturday, they’re looking at getting swept in this four-game set.

The Padres badly needed the last two games after going through a rough patch against the Dodgers and Giants. San Diego is leading the way in the NL wildcard race, but still finds itself behind the Dodgers in the division. We’ll see if Darvish can set up the chance at a four-game sweep, given his struggles in his last two starts.

Giants vs. Padres

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Yu Darvish

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Giants -110, Padres -110

Moneyline pick: Padres -110

These run line odds are bit out of line, given the low total and even moneyline odds. The Giants are unable to get anything going offensively and Darvish can get his mojo back here. The Padres are finding enough offense themselves to be able pick off Rodon for some runs. Take the Padres Saturday.

Player prop pick: Nomar Mazara over 0.5 hits (-135)

Mazara has been great lately, with five hits in the last three games. He got two hits against the Giants Friday, so he’s a strong bet to add to his recent tally Saturday.

