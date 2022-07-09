Cubs vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Cubs are sending Marcus Stroman (2-5, 5.32 ERA) to the mound to try to keep up with Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.57 ERA).

The Cubs got a rude awakening in the last two games after winning the previous four series heading into this set. Chicago has been able to keep things close, but this might be the game that really gets away from them. The Cubs haven’t been able to get to Kershaw much of late, and LA’s offense will eventually break out.

The Dodgers have been on a tear this season, really heating up in the last 10 games with a 9-1 record. LA now has Mookie Betts back from an injury as well, so this offense will eventually start clicking again. Kershaw has been brilliant as always, and will hope to set up the chance at a four-game sweep.

Cubs vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Cubs +210, Dodgers -250

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -250

The matchup isn’t favorable enough to take the Cubs. Chicago has been close through two games but this is the one likely to get away from them. Stroman has been too inconsistent to trust going up against Kershaw at home.

Player prop pick: Clayton Kershaw over 16.5 outs recorded (-125)

There’s some risk here as Kershaw has not gone over 5.2 innings in three of his last five starts. However, he’s coming off a dominant showing against the Padres and threw seven shutout innings against the Cubs earlier this season. Back him to get through at least 5.2 innings here.

