Blue Jays vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will be available to watch on ESPN+. The Blue Jays are backing ace Alek Manoah (9-3, 2.33 ERA) while the Mariners are going with Robbie Ray (7-6, 3.62 ERA) in tonight’s matchup.

The Blue Jays badly need a win to create some separation from the Red Sox and Rays in the middle of the division. Toronto hasn’t found much offense in these last two games but it won’t need much with Manoah on the mound tonight.

The Mariners have been great offensively through two games, but they’ll be up against a greater challenge Saturday. Seattle’s big revelation has been Julio Rodriguez, who is hitting .326 with four home runs and eight RBIs in the last 11 games. If the Mariners supporting cast can get going around him, this could be a team to watch in the second half.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Alek Manoah vs. Robbie Ray

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -120, Mariners +100

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -120

At some point, the Blue Jays will get going offensively. At the same time, Manoah is absolutely dealing for Toronto this season. He’ll be able to curb some of Seattle’s output Saturday and that should give Toronto enough juice to get the win here.

Player prop pick: Alek Manoah over 5.5 strikeouts (-140)

Manoah has gone over this line in three of his last five starts, and got to five strikeouts in the two times he didn’t hit this prop. The Blue Jays badly need a big outing from their ace today, so back Manoah to step up to the challenge and get to at least six Ks.

