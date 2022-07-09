Mets win on walkoff error by Marlins pitcher Tanner Scott [VIDEO]

The New York Mets maintained their place at the top of the NL East after another wild win, this time on a walkoff error by Miami Marlins pitcher Tanner Scott. Take a look.

The Marlins had a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the 10th inning and were within an out of sealing the deal. The Mets got clutch hits from Mark Canha and Tomas Nido before Scott’s errant throw brought the winning run home.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mets were -175 on the moneyline while the Marlins were +150. Miami covers on the run line, but New York walks away with the all-important W.

The Mets are just two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL, although LA still has to play a game Saturday. Given some of the reinforcements New York will get back off the injured list, it’s not a stretch to say New York could be in position to get homefield advantage in the playoffs.