Dodgers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Andrew Heaney (1-0, 0.47 ERA) will start for the Dodgers while Logan Webb (9-4, 2.91 ERA) will get the nod for the Giants.

Los Angeles (68-33) maintained its huge lead over the rest of the NL West by taking three of four games from the Rockies over the weekend. Trailing 3-2 midway through yesterday's contest, a Cody Bellinger double plated two runners to put the Dodgers back on top. From there, they tacked on three more runs for insurance to walk away with the 7-3 victory.

San Francisco (51-51) took three of four off the Cubs over the weekend and regained some positive momentum after trudging through a seven-game losing streak. Back-to-back two-RBI base hits by Jason Vosler and Austin Wynns were all the offense the Giants needed in a 4-0 shutout last night. On the mound, were powered by Carlos Rodon, who struck out 10 and gave up two hits in seven innings in what might've been his last start for the franchise.

Dodgers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Logan Webb

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+125), Giants +1.5 (-145)

Run total: O 8 (-110), U 8 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -140, Giants +120

Moneyline pick: Giants +120

Both of these hated rivals are coming off good weekends and we'll predict the Giants keeping things going and taking this one at home here. San Francisco is 29-23 at home this season and well say they get No. 30 with another solid start by Webb this evening. Take them on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Logan Webb to record a win (+235)

Webb was solid in his last start against the Dodgers on July 22, going six innings and giving up just one earned run in the process. We'll predict that he has an even better outing this evening and picks up his 10th win of the year tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.