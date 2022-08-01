Rockies vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.90 ERA) will get the nod for the Rockies while Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.38 ERA) will start for the Padres.

San Diego (57-46) took two of three off the Twins over the weekend, capping the series with a close 3-2 victory on Sunday. The Padres were able to pull ahead in the bottom of the sixth when both Jake Cronenworth and Luke Volt provided RBI singles to put them on top. San Diego relievers were able to hold down the fort and keep Minnesota batters off the basepaths for the rest of the contest.

Colorado (46-57) dropped three of four to the Dodgers over the weekend, falling back into a tie for last place in the NL West standings. A Randal Grichuk two-RBI single briefly gave the Rockies a 3-2 lead in the third inning before the Dodgers were able to gradually tack on runs throughout the rest of the game and pull ahead.

Rockies vs. Padres

Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Mike Clevinger

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+100), Rockies +1.5 (-120)

Run total: O 7.5 (-110), U 7.5 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Padres -200, Rockies +170

Moneyline pick: Padres -200

We’ll predict that the Padres’ bats get hot early and lead to a big victory this evening. Senzatela has given up at least three earned runs in five of his last six starts and that presents an opportunity for San Diego to do some real damage. Take the Padres on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Jake Cronenworth over 0.5 RBI (+175)

Cronenworth went 2-4 with an RBI yesterday and has a favorable matchup tonight. He’s batting .500 through 14 career at bats against Senzatela.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.