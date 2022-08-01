Royals vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Brad Keller (5-11, 4.18 ERA) will step on the mound for the Royals while Michael Kopech (4-6, 3.16 ERA) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Chicago (51-50) took two of three games off the Athletics over the weekend and not only creeped above .500, but moved to within two games of first place in the AL Central. After edging the A’s 3-2 on Saturday, the White Sox came away with a 4-1 victory yesterday afternoon. The win was fueled by a three-run second inning that began with a Jose Abreu solo home run.

Kansas City (40-62) ended a five-game losing streak yesterday when rallying late to down the Yankees 8-6. Trailing in the top of the eighth, Hunter Dozier fired off a solo shot to pull the Royals to one. With two on and one out in the ninth, Salvador Perez played the role of hero by smashing a three-run blast to center to put them ahead. Closer Taylor Clarke was able to shut things down in the bottom of the ninth despite facing the heart of the Yankee order.

Royals vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Brad Keller vs. Michael Kopech

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+125), Royals +1.5 (-145)

Run total: O 9 (-105), U 9 (-115)

Moneyline odds: White Sox -165, Royals +140

Moneyline pick: White Sox -165

We’re predicting a White Sox victory at home tonight. Chicago is within arm’s reach of the AL Central lead and handling business against last-place teams like Kansas City is what the team will need to do to catapult them up the standings. Take the Sox on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Bobby Witt Jr. over 0.5 stolen bases (+285)

Witt is tied for the fifth-most stolen bases in the majors this season with 20. He got three in their series against the Rays last weekend and we’ll predict that he gets aggressive and takes a bag tonight.

