Orioles vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03 ERA) will start for the Orioles with Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA) throwing for the Rangers.

Baltimore (51-51) lost two of three road matchups with the Cincinnati Reds, as it heads to Texas for a three-game set. Watkins will make his 14th start of 2022 and allowed three or fewer runs over his last seven starts. The Orioles rank No. 25 in on-base percentage (.301), and Anthony Santander leads the team in home runs (19) and RBIs (56).

Texas (46-55) won three of four games against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend as the Rangers return home. Gray is having a strong season in Year 1 with the organization, and he’s coming off a start in which he allowed four runs over 6.1 innings in a loss to the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers rank No. 10 in runs per game (4.6), with Adolis Garcia driving in a team-high 63 RBI in 2022.

Orioles vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Spenser Watkins vs. Jon Gray

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN 2

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rangers -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Rangers -165, Orioles +140

Moneyline pick: Rangers -165

Texas has the better pitcher in this matchup along with the offensive edge, and the potential payout is not high enough to take a risk on the Orioles on Monday night. Gray has a 10.0 K/9 to this point of the season, and that would be his career best. He is set up for a big matchup against an Orioles lineup that strikes out a decent amount (8.8 per game) with a low batting average (.234).

Player prop pick: Spenser Watkins Over 3.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Orioles starter does not strike out a ton of hitters with a very low 5.4 K/9, but this total is still too low. Watkins will face a lineup that strikes out 8.8 times per game, and he surpassed four K’s four of his last five starts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.