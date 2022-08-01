Red Sox vs. Astros : Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will be available to watch on ESPN. Nathan Eovaldi will be on the hill for the Sox and Luis Garcia will take the ball for Houston.

The Red Sox have had an absolutely dreadful start to the second half of the season, falling all the way down to last place in the AL East. The team has lost seven of its first 10 games back from the midsummer classic, scoring a total of just 3.8 runs a game over that span. They’ve only scored more than five runs twice in the last 10 games and have given up more than five runs five times. Eovaldi hasn’t posted a win since the beginning of June and has allowed 16 earned runs in his last 13 innings pitched after returning from the injured list.

Houston has won three of its last four games and has come away with victories in six of their first 10 games of the second half. They sit atop the AL West by a comfortable 12-game margin and have lost just nine of their last 30 games overall. They’ve been dominant at home too, winning 33 of the 48 games they’ve played at Minute Maid Park. Garcia has been good this year, posting five wins in his last seven appearances and allowing just 18 earned runs over his last nearly 40 innings. Though he did struggle in his last start, giving up four earned runs in 5.2 frames during a loss to the Oakland A’s.

Red Sox vs. Astros

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Luis Garcia

First pitch: 8:00 p.m. EST

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Astros local broadcast: AT&T Sports Southwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -180, Red Sox +155

Moneyline pick: Astros -1.5

The Sox have the 2-1 season series lead over Houston, but those three games were at Fenway back In May. A lot has changed since then, like Boston’s freefall in the standings the last few weeks. Plus, it’s never wise to bet against Houston when they’re playing at home.

Player prop pick: Alex Bregman over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Bregman’s average this season isn’t wonderful, sitting at .242 on the season. However, he’s been stellar in his career against Eovaldi. In 16 plate appearances, the third baseman has eight hits, including three doubles and a home run. He’s also drawn two walks against the Red Sox righty.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.