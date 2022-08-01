Tigers vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.67 ERA) will throw for the Tigers, while Aaron Sanchez will take the mound for the Twins.

Detroit (41-62) lost three of four road games against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. Skubal made 20 starts this season and is coming off an outing in which he allowed two unearned runs over six innings in a victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Tigers rank last in runs per game (3.2), and Javier Baez smashed his 10th home run of the season yesterday to tie for the team lead with Jeimer Candelario.

Minnesota (53-48) lost four of its last five games as it returns home for a three-game set. Sanchez has been a bit of a journeyman in his career, most recently playing for the St. Paul Saints Triple-A team prior to being called up for the start Monday. He enters the matchup with a 4.26 ERA and 3-1 record in his eight starts with the Saints in 2022. The Twins rank No. 6 in OPS (.739), and Byron Buxton has the fifth-most home runs (26) with a pair of homers over the weekend.

Tigers vs. Twins

Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Aaron Sanchez

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -140, +120

Moneyline pick: Twins -140

One of these teams has to get back on the right track during this series and we’ll predict the Twins gaining the upper hand tonight. The team is losing its grip on top of the AL Central standings and needs a win to stave off the surging Guardians and White Sox. Take Minnesota on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Byron Buxton over 0.5 RBI (+135)

Buxton grabbed two RBI against the Padres over the weekend and we’ll predict him getting another one of Skrubal and the Tigers tonight.

