Diamondbacks vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Arizona will send Zach Davies to the hill while the Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill.

The Guardians have been on a bit of a tear recently, winning 12 of their last 20 games, narrowing the gap in the AL Central to just one game behind the Twins. They come into this contest on the back of a series win over the Tampa Bay Rays and they have a stellar record at home, posting a 25-19 mark on the shores of Lake Erie. Quantrill has been solid recently, falling to post a loss in nearly a month. In his last four appearances, he’s tossed 22.1 innings and has allowed 11 earned runs, with five of those coming last time out at the hands of the Red Sox.

The D-Backs limp into tonight’s contest on the back of a three-game losing streak thanks to a sweep by the Atlanta Braves. Still, despite the losing streak they’ve been solid recently, having won six of their last 10 overall games and are 5-4 since the All-Star break. Davies has struggled though, failing to earn a win in any of his last seven appearances, posting two losses in that span. He’s allowed 16 earned runs in his last 40 frames tossed, so similar numbers to Quantrill, he just hasn’t had the offense to support him in many of those games.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Zach Davies vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Guardians -150

Moneyline pick: Guardians

It’s tough to pick against Cleveland when they’re at home. It’s even tougher to pick against them when the team they’re playing has scored just four total runs in their last three games.

Player prop pick: Amed Rosario over 1.5 hits (+130)

Rosario comes into this game with a three-game hitting streak and has notched a total of 13 hits in his last 10 games. He’s swinging a hot bat and has good numbers against Davies, hitting .700 lifetime against him, with seven hits in 10 career at-bats.

