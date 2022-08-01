Mariners vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Marco Gonzales (6-10, 3.66 ERA) will throw for the Mariners with Domingo German (0-1, 8.22 ERA) on the hill for the Yankees.

Seattle (55-48) lost three of four road games against the Houston Astros as it gets ready for this three-game set in New York. Gonzales made 20 starts this season and is coming off an outing where he allowed two runs over seven innings against the Texas Rangers last weekend. The Mariners rank No. 25 in batting average, and their star rookie Julio Rodriguez was placed on the injured list over the weekend.

New York (69-34) has the top record in the American League won three of four games against the Kansas City Royals going into this matchup. German started the first few months of the season on the injured list and in his two starts back, he allowed a combined seven runs over 7.2 innings. The Yankees have the best offense in the league with 5.4 runs per game, and Aaron Judge leads the league in home runs (42) and RBIs (91).

Mariners vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Marco Gonzales vs. Domingo German

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports - Northwest

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -180, Mariners +155

Moneyline pick: Mariners +155

The Yankees have the clear advantage at the plate in this matchup, but this is a decent pitching matchup for the Mariners, making these odds worth a wager. Gonzales has gotten incredibly unlucky with his record this season because he has thrown well, while it is difficult to know what to expect from German as he works his way back into a rhythm.

Player prop pick: Domingo German Under 5.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Yankees starter has been a strong strikeout thrower through his first few MLB seasons, but he could still be on a pitch count after throwing just 7.2 innings over the last couple of starts. The Mariners average the 12th-most strikeouts per game (8.6), but they should create enough contact in what could be a short start for German.

