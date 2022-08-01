Mets vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. New York’s ace, Max Scherzer will be on the hill and Washington will send Patrick Corbin to start the evening.

Right before the All-Star Break, it looked like the Mets were losing ground and would be passed by the Atlanta Braves at any moment. But since the second half started, New York has been stellar. They lost their first two games back after the break, but have rattled off six wins in a row since that time, including a sweep over the New York Yankees, to double their lead in the NL East. Scherzer is their ace and has been dominant lately, allowing just seven earned runs in his last 45 innings pitched and he goes deep into virtually every game.

The Nats are on the other side of the standings in the NL East, sitting in the basement a whopping 30 games back from New York and 12.5 games back of the fourth-place Miami Marlins. They’ve lost five of their nine games back since the second half began but shockingly took two of three from the Dodgers on the road. Still, the Nats have lost three of their last four and Corbin’s ERA is well over 6.00. The starter has allowed 16 earned runs in his last 10.2 innings pitched and has earned a loss in four straight appearances.

Mets vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Patrick Corbin

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -240, Nationals +200

Moneyline pick: Mets -240

This might be the easiest moneyline pick to make on Monday night’s contests, with two teams trending in such different directions. The Mets have won eight of the previous 10 meetings between the clubs this season.

Player prop pick: Max Scherzer over 7.5 strikeouts (+115)

Scherzer’s strikeout numbers have been great recently. He’s sat down 55 hitters in his last 45 innings pitched and has eclipsed the seven K mark in four of his last five starts. The Nats don’t strike out a ton as a team, averaging the second-fewest Ks per game in baseball, but they’ve struggled recently. On Sunday they struck out 10 times as a team, one of the highest numbers in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.