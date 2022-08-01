Reds vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins square off on Monday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Loan Depot Park in Miami, FL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Hunter Greene (3-12, 5.59 ERA) will throw for the Reds with Jesus Luzardo (2-3, 4.03 ERA) on the hill for the Marlins.

Cincinnati (40-61) took two of three home contests over the weekend against the Baltimore Orioles, as they get ready for this three-game set. Greene has been inconsistent as a rookie, and the 22-year-old righty is coming off an outing where he gave up two runs on nine hits over 6.1 innings of work against the Marlins in his last start. The Reds rank No. 15 in runs per game (4.4), and Brandon Drury hit the go-ahead homer yesterday for his 20th home run of the season.

Miami (47-55) is coming off a three-game home series in which it was swept by the New York Mets over the weekend. Luzardo will make his return from the injured list and will start his first game in nearly three months. The Marlins rank No. 27 in OPS (.678), and Joey Wendle has the best batting average (.280) of any everyday player on the roster this season.

Reds vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Jesus Luzardo

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Marlins -1.5 (+175)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Marlins -120, Reds +100

Moneyline pick: Reds +100

With the inconsistency of Greene as a rookie and Luzardo making his first start since May 10, this matchup could go in a lot of different directions. Based on the uncertainty of the pitchers, let’s side with the team with the better offense. The Reds are better than the Marlins in just about every major offensive category, and Miami scored just seven runs over three games against the Mets over the weekend.

Player prop pick: Jesus Sanchez Over 0.5 hits (-110)

The Marlins centerfielder recorded a hit in five of his last six starts, and he is getting a solid matchup against Greene. Greene throws a lot of strikes for an impressive 11.1 K/9, but that means Marlins hitters should have plenty of opportunities for hits, making this a great spot for Sanchez with plenty of value.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.