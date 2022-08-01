Braves, Austin Riley agree on 10-year extension worth $212 million

The Atlanta Braves and third baseman Austin Riley agreed on a 10-year extension worth $212 million, according to the team’s social media. The deal runs through 2032, but there is a $20 million club option for 2033. The Braves drafted Riley with the 41st pick and it’s safe to say that move has worked out well for them.

The Atlanta #Braves today signed 3B Austin Riley to a 10-year contract worth $212 million: pic.twitter.com/TdPVtpYnL5 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 1, 2022

Riley is having a monster season, hitting .301 with 29 home runs and 68 RBIs. He finished last season with 33 home runs and 107 RBIs, so he’s on pace to exceed those numbers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, he’s +550 to win the NL MVP award. The Braves are in the thick of the playoff race and are hoping to defend their World Series title. They’re listed at +950 to win it all on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In a rare gesture, Riley has agreed to donate $2.12 million (1% of his contract value) to the Atlanta Braves foundation.