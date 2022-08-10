Nationals vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.92 ERA) will throw for the Nationals with Justin Steele (4-7, 3.67 ERA) on the mound for the Cubs.

Washington (37-75) snapped a six-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 6-5 victory as it looks for a series victory on Wednesday afternoon. Gray made 20 starts in his second season with the Nationals, but he has really struggled since July. In his last six starts, he has a 7.75 ERA and allowed six runs including four homers over four innings in Friday’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals rank No. 27 in runs per game (3.8), and Joey Meneses hit the game-winning home run in the eighth inning in his sixth career MLB game Tuesday night.

Chicago (44-65) lost two of its last three games heading into the final game of this homestand. Steele allowed just one earned run over his last three starts and is coming off an outing where he threw 4.2 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in a victory over the Miami Marlins. The Cubs rank No. 10 in on-base percentage, while rookie Seiya Suzuki recorded three hits including his ninth home run of the season on Tuesday.

Nationals vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Josiah Gray vs. Justin Steele

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Cubs -170, Nationals +145

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 8

Moneyline pick: Cubs -170

These odds are not good enough to consider taking a flyer on the Nationals as underdogs in this spot. Gray got off to a fairly decent start and had a strong June, but he is fading down the stretch of the regular season. He allowed at least one home run in each of his last seven starts, giving up 14 dingers during that span.

Player prop pick: Josiah Gray Over 5.5 strikeouts (-160)

While he has given up plenty of runs over this recent stretch, Gray’s strikeout numbers remain high with a season-long K/9 at 10.4. In his last six starts in which he threw at least five innings, Gray threw more than five strikeouts. He will get a matchup with a Cubs offense that strikes out 8.9 times per game, which is the sixth most in the MLB.

