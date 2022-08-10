Twins vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ryan Pepiot will be making his fifth-career MLB start for LA while the Twins will hand the ball to the veteran hurler Sonny Gray.

The Dodgers are one of the best, if not the best, teams in baseball. They’ve virtually already won their division and are a full 16 games ahead of the very talented San Deigo Padres. The 76-33 is kind of insane to look at, to be honest. A team being that good doesn’t seem particularly fair, especially considering that they’re doing it in a very good division. Pepiot came into the majors and didn’t seem to miss a beat either. He’s thrown 16.1 innings, allowed just five earned runs and has struck out 19 hitters.

Minnesota is another first-place team, but they’re not nearly as dominant as LA has been this season. Still, they’re a solid group but have been pretty underwhelming in recent weeks, winning just 14 of their last 30 games and lost 10-3 in the opening game of this series yesterday. Gray has been good recently too, allowing just three earned runs in his last 16 innings pitched. He’ll need to have another stellar performance tonight for Minnesota to have a chance against LA.

Twins vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Ryan Pepiot

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -165, Twins +140

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -165

The Twins are a solid team and they have probably their best pitcher at the moment on the hill tonight. But LA is a buzzsaw and don’t seem to be slowing down for anybody.

Player prop pick: Ryan Pepiot over 4.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Twins don’t strike out a ton, but that doens’t really matter because Pepiot always seems to get a good amount of Ks. Outside of his MLB debut, where he earned three strikeouts, he’s sat down five or more hitters in each of his starts.

