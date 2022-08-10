Cardinals vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Quintana will get the ball for the Redbirds and Colorado will see Kyle Freeland toe the rubber.

The Cards have been in stellar form recently, having won eight of their last 10 games and 13 of their last 20 overall. They did see a long win-streak snapped yesterday at the hands of the Rockies, but the way they’re playing they’ll probably bounce right back. Quintana did struggle in his lone appearance against Colorado back in July though, giving up six earned runs in five frames.

Colorado has struggled in the last few weeks, winning just three of their last 10 games and six of their last 20. They don’t get any help considering the division they’re in, sitting nearly 30 games back of the LA Dodgers in the NL West. Still, Freeland has been solid this season and has won in three straight appearances, giving up five runs in 18.2 innings.

Cardinals vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Jose Quintana vs. Kyle Freeland

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. EST

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally SportsMidwest

Rockies local broadcast:AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountian

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5

Run total: 11.5

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -155, Rockies +135

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -155

Quintana hasn’t been the best recently, but it’s just difficult to imagine St. Louis losing two straight games the way the team has been playing the last few weeks.

Player prop pick: Charlie Blackmon over 1.5 hits (+135)

Blackmon hasn’t been swinging a hot bat recently, totaling just seven hits in his last 10 games overall. But for some reason, the lefty has been dominant against Quintana in his career. There’s been a total of 13 at-bats between the two and Blackmon has come out on top in eight of them which includes a double and home run. His average against the Cards pitcher is .615

