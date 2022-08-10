Rangers vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Justin Verlander will be on the hill for the home team while the Rangers will hand the ball to Glenn Otto.

Houston is well ahead of anybody in the AL West, a full 11.5 games in front of the second-place Mariners. They sit well over 20 games ahead of their opponents tonight. They’ve won just five of their last 10 games though, but they did win in the series opener between these inter-state rivals on Tuesday. Plus, Verlander is on the bump which always means good things. He’s allowed just one earned run in 13 innings pitched against Texas this season.

The Rangers are in third place in the West, 22.5 games behind Houston, and have been dropping games recently. They’ve won just three of their last 10 contests and come into Wednesday on a two-game skid. Otto has given up four earned runs in 10.1 innings pitched against the Astros in 2022.

Rangers vs. Astros

Pitchers: Glenn Otto vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. EST

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -295, Rangers +245

Moneyline pick: Astros -295

Houston has dominated Texas this year and currently have a 9-3 season series lead over their in-state rival. Having Verlander on the hill today is going to be the deciding factor in an Astros win.

Player prop pick: Justin Verlander over 6.5 strikeouts (-185)

In each of Verlander’s previous two starts against Texas this season he’s tossed eight strikeouts. The Rangers also strike out the seventh-most in all of baseball averaging 8.9 Ks per game. They’ve been even worse recently, averaging 9.33 strikeouts in their last three games.

