Yankees vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Yanks will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes while the home team will send Robbie Ray to the mound.

New York is in a bit of a slide by their own high standards. They’ve won eight of their last 20 games and just three of their last 10 overall. They’ve struggled away from home this season, posting a record of 30-25 outside of the Bronx and 41-15 when in NYC. They’ve split the first two games of this series, losing a 1-0 affair in 13 innings yesterday, but dominating 9-4 on Monday. Cortes has been pretty good lately, allowing just five earned runs in his last 24.1 innings pitched and has a 3-0 record in his last seven outings.

The Mariners were hot for a little bit recently, but they’ve cooled off a bit and are playing pretty average baseball. The team has won 10 of their last 20 and five of their last 10, so not bad but not great either. They sit in second place, 11.5 games back in the AL West behind the Houston Astros. Ray hasn’t faced the Yankees this season, but he’s struggled in his last few starts. Over the course of his last three appearances, Ray has tossed 12.2 innings and has given up 11 earned runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Robbie Ray

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. EST

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Yankees -125, Mariners +105

Moneyline pick: Yankees -125

Yeah, they’ve been playing poorly recently but this lineup isn’t going to stay in a slump for long. They were shut out yesterday and the bats in New York are highly unlikely to have two bad days in a row. Plus, Cortes gives them a massive edge over Ray, who has been having a tough time over the last few weeks.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge over 0.5 home runs (+210)

Judge has seven at-bats against Ray in his career and is hitting .429. Granted, that’s a small sample size, but it’s a pretty tempting bet when you see that all three of his career hits against Ray were home runs.

