Reds vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV and on MLB Network. T.J. Zeuch (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the ball for the Reds against Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.45 ERA) for the Mets.

Cincinnati (44-65) will look to avoid a three-game road sweep in New York on Wednesday afternoon. Zeuch will make his season debut and play his first game with the Reds after appearing in 13 games with the Toronto Blue Jays over the previous three seasons. The Reds offense ranks No. 24 in OPS (.686) and scored just three runs through the first two games of this series.

New York (72-39) continues to increase its lead in the National League Central with a five-game winning streak in this homestand. Walker will make his 20th start of the season and is coming off a rare blowup start where he allowed eight runs on seven hits in just one inning of work in a loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets rank No. 3 in runs per game (4.8), and Pete Alonso has the second-most RBI with 95 in 2022.

Reds vs. Mets

Pitchers: T.J Zeuch vs. Taijuan Walker

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (-150)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Mets -315, Reds +260

Moneyline pick: Reds +260

Zeuch is from just outside Cincinnati and will make his season debut with the hometown Reds. Taking an MLB team with -315 odds is almost never going to be worth how much you’d need to risk to see any sort of return, and the payout with the Reds could be worth the price especially considering Walker gave up five home runs over his last three starts.

Player prop pick: Taijuan Walker Under 4.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Mets starter has seen his strikeout numbers dip in 2022, and he threw fewer than five strikeouts in three consecutive outings and struck out just seven combined hitters during that span. Walker has an 8.0 K/9 in his career, but that number is at 6.9 through 19 starts in 2022.

