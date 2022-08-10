Impact of potential Ozzie Albies return for Braves

The injury bug continues to bite the middle infield of the Atlanta Braves. Ozzie Albies has been sidelined since June 14 after fracturing his foot in a game against the Washington Nationals. David O’Brien reported that Albies has started playing catch this week and is scheduled to ramp up his baseball activity soon.

The Braves traded for Ehire Adrianza to platoon at second base at the trade deadline as Albies return time was pushed back. Now, he is slated to return by mid-September. Atlanta will play their last regular season game on October 5th, so if Albies can return, it would be for the last few weeks of the regular season and then the playoffs if the Braves qualify.

Ozzie Albies return date

Braves betting impact

Atlanta second baseman Orlando Arcia got injured on Tuesday after hitting an RBI single. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring, the team announced Wednesday morning. Adrianza should take up the mantle of starting second baseman with top prospect Vaughn Grissom platooning at the position. Albies returning to the lineup would bring another solid bat to Atlanta’s already strong lineup. This could result in their playoff and World Series odds increasing.

Fantasy baseball impact

Albies is going to remain in your IL spot for a while longer. If you are in a pinch for a roster spot, look at adding Adrianza since he will likely be manning second base for the Braves for the next month. Arcia should still be a decent asset if he can return within the 10-day IL timeframe.

MLB playoff race impact

Atlanta remains in second place in the NL East and is coming off a bad series against the division-leading New York Mets. They need Albies back in the lineup, so they can’t rush him and risk him getting re-injured. Adrianza and Grissom platooning over the next month shouldn’t drop their playoffs chances much as he was a part of their World Series team last year. The Braves have +800 odds to win the division and -3500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to make the playoffs.