Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom; Orlando Arcia to 10-day IL

The Atlanta Braves are calling up their top prospect Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday, per the team’s official Twitter account. In a corresponding move, infielder Orlando Arcia is heading to the 10-day IL after he strained his hamstring in the team’s game on Tuesday. Grissom is the top-ranked prospect in the organization and the No. 98 ranked prospect according to the MLB.

Grissom is heading to the majors directly from the team’s Double-A affiliate. Teammate Michael Harris made a similar move earlier this season and has seen instant success in the bigs. Grissom was an 11th-round pick for Atlanta in the 2019 MLB Draft. He is absolutely mashing the ball this season in Double-A, hitting .324 with 14 home runs and 67 RBI. Grissom is speedy and has swiped 27 bags this season as well.

According to the MLB prospects list, he had a major league ETA of 2023, but due to some injuries for the big league club, will be getting his shot sooner. Starting second baseman Ozzie Albies is rehabbing a broken foot and isn’t expected back until mid-September. Arcia filled in for him but is now also heading to the IL. Grissom will likely be platooned with Ehire Adrianza at second base.