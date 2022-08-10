Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom; hits first career home run

Update: Grissom started his first career game on Wednesday, batting ninth and playing second base. In the top of the 7th inning, he hit his first career home run 412 ft. to put the Braves up 5-1 against the Boston Red Sox.

The Atlanta Braves are calling up their top prospect Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday, per the team’s official Twitter account. In a corresponding move, infielder Orlando Arcia is heading to the 10-day IL after he strained his hamstring in the team’s game on Tuesday. Grissom is the top-ranked prospect in the organization and the No. 98 ranked prospect according to the MLB.

Grissom is heading to the majors directly from the team’s Double-A affiliate. Teammate Michael Harris made a similar move earlier this season and has seen instant success in the bigs. Grissom was an 11th-round pick for Atlanta in the 2019 MLB Draft. He is absolutely mashing the ball this season in Double-A, hitting .324 with 14 home runs and 67 RBI. Grissom is speedy and has swiped 27 bags this season as well.

According to the MLB prospects list, he had a major league ETA of 2023, but due to some injuries for the big league club, will be getting his shot sooner. Starting second baseman Ozzie Albies is rehabbing a broken foot and isn’t expected back until mid-September. Arcia filled in for him but is now also heading to the IL. Grissom will likely be platooned with Ehire Adrianza at second base.