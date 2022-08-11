White Sox vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dylan Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA) will start for the White Sox with Zack Greinke (3-7, 4.58 ERA) on the mound for the Royals.

Chicago (56-55) will go for a split in this series after splitting a doubleheader on Tuesday and losing 8-3 on Wednesday night. Cease will make his 23rd start of the season and put together incredible outing in his last time out, giving up one run over six innings in a win over the Texas Rangers. The White Sox ranks No. 5 in batting average (.256), and Jose Abreu leads the team with 14 home runs and drove in 55 runs this season.

Kansas City (46-66) will go for its second consecutive series win on Thursday afternoon. Greinke made 18 starts in in his second stint with the Royals, and he’s coming off an outing where he allowed four runs over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. The Royals rank No. 24 in runs per game (4.0), and 22-year-old rookie Bobby Witt Jr. leads the team with 57 RBI.

White Sox vs. Royals

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Zack Greinke

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: White Sox -190, Royals +160

Moneyline pick: White Sox -190

Cease is throwing at another level right now and has not allowed more than one earned run in a start since May 24. That’s 13 consecutive starts where he allowed one or zero earned runs. The Royals do not seem to have the offense that will break that streak in substantial fashion, and the White Sox don’t need a ton of runs to win this game.

Player prop pick: Dylan Cease Under 7.5 strikeouts (-130)

The White Sox starter has fantastic season-long strikeout numbers with a 12.2 K/9, but he’s fallen short of 7.5 strikeouts in each of his last three starts despite reaching the sixth inning. Cease will face a Royals offense that strikes out just 7.8 times per game, the ninth fewest in the MLB.

