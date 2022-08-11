Guardians vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.49 ERA) will throw for the Guardians with Garrett Hill (2-3, 5.12 ERA) on the mound for the Tigers.

Cleveland (58-52) will enter Thursday’s slate a game ahead of the Minnesota Twins for the top spot of the American League Central as it looks to extend its winning streak to five. Plesac made 20 starts this season and is coming off an outing where he gave up four runs over 4.1 innings against the Houston Astros. The Guardians have the eight-best batting average (.251), and Jose Ramirez has driven in 88 runs, the third most in the league.

Detroit (43-69) lost six of its last seven games including three in a row as it looks to avoid getting swept on Thursday afternoon. Hill will make his seventh start of his rookie season and had a strong outing his last time out, giving up one run over 5.2 innings in a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tigers have the worst offense in the league with 3.2 runs per game, and Javier Baez leads the team in home runs (10) and RBI (43).

Guardians vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Zach Plesac vs. Garrett Hill

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -170, Tigers +145

Moneyline pick: Tigers +145

Hill has been inconsistent early on in his career because that’s what rookies do, so it’s impossible to know what to expect from the Tigers starter. However, there is a significant sample size of poor production from Plesac, especially recently. He allowed nine runs over his last two starts and allowed at least three runs in five consecutive outings. The Tigers are worth a bet considering these odds.

Player prop pick: Garrett Hill Over 2.5 strikeouts (+135)

The Tigers starter has extremely low strikeout numbers early on with a 4.8 K/9, but he has exceeded two strikeouts in half of his six starts in 2022. This will be a little tougher against a Guardians lineup that strikes out the fewest times per game (7.0), but this is such a low total with plus odds.

