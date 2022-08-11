Cardinals vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA) will start for the Cardinals with German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA) on the mound for the Rockies.

St. Louis (61-49) won eight of its last nine games and is currently one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central. Hudson made 20 starts this season and gave up three runs over four innings against the New York Yankees in his last outing. The Cardinals score the seventh most runs per game (4.7), and Paul Goldschmidt remains the betting favorite for National League MVP.

Colorado (49-64) will go for the series victory on Thursday afternoon. Marquez will make his 22nd start of this season and gave up two runs over six innings in his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rockies have the best batting average (.265), and CJ Cron has a five-game hitting streak as the team leader in home runs (23) and RBI (80).

Cardinals vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. German Marquez

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 12

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -115, Rockies -105

Moneyline pick: Rockies -105

This is about as even as it gets considering this pitching matchup and similar offensive team statistics. The Rockies do a great job at creating contact, and they’re getting a matchup against a pitcher who has extremely low strikeout numbers (4.2 K/9). Playing at higher elevation is not a good place for a low-strikeout pitcher, and Colorado should be able to do plenty of damage at the plate.

Player prop pick: German Marquez Under 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Rockies pitcher has a 7.2 K/9, which would be a career low aside from his rookie season when he appeared in just six games. Marquez threw fewer than five strikeouts in four of his last five starts and will face a Cardinals lineup that strikes out the fifth-fewest times per game (7.7).

