Orioles vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, MA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dean Kremer is set to start for the Orioles, while Josh Winckowski gets the nod for the Red Sox.

All season, the Orioles have been one of the most fun teams to watch in the MLB. While they were given a 0.1% chance to make the playoffs heading into the season, the Orioles are now tied with the Rays for the final Wild Card spot. Adley Rutschman has really helped turn this team around and has played a major part in the teams success. In his last 15 games, he’s hitting .333 with five extra base hits. On the mound, Dean Kremer has pitched well as he’s 4-3 with a 3.43 ERA compared to last season where he was 0-7 with a 7.55 ERA.

The Red Sox have been disappointing, especially since the All-Star break. They made a few decisions at the trade deadline which confused many baseball fans. While they traded away their starting catcher Christian Vázquez and LHP Jake Diekman, they traded for Tommy Pham, Eric Hosmer, and Reese McGuire. Rafael Devers has been their best player, which is no surprise as he’s hitting .310 with 24 HRs and 60 RBI. On the mound, Winckowski has had some struggles as he is 5-5 with a 4.68 ERA.

Orioles vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Josh Winckowski

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+150)

Run total: O 10 (-105), U 10 (-115)

Moneyline odds: Red Sox (-125), Orioles (+105)

Moneyline pick: Orioles (+105)

The Orioles have played much better than the Red Sox over the past few weeks. With his being just a one game series, I think the Orioles come out fresh and beat the Red Sox handily. They have swung the bat well in Boston this season.

Player prop pick: Adley Rutschman over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Adley has been much better against RHP than LHP. Against righties, Adley is hitting .295 compared to .148 against lefties. He’s only faced Winckowski once, so there's not too much familiarity there. I expect Adley to have an extra base hit at some point tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.