Marlins vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA) will start for the Marlins with Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA) on the mound for the Phillies.

Miami (49-61) lost four of its last five games and will look to avoid a sweep on Thursday afternoon. Cabrera will make his 12th career start including his fifth this season, and he is coming off a strong start where he threw five scoreless innings with no hits and eight strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs. The Marlins score just 3.8 runs per game, which is the fifth-fewest in the MLB, and rookie JJ Bleday recorded three hits in Wednesday’s matchup.

Philadelphia (62-48) is the No. 2 Wild Card in the National League with less than two months to go as the Phillies go for their eighth consecutive win. Gibson will make his 22nd start of the season and is coming off one of his best appearances of the year when he gave up one run over eight innings in a win over the Washington Nationals. The Phillies rank No. 6 in runs per game (4.8), and JT Realmuto had the game-winning hit in the eighth inning on Wednesday night.

Marlins vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -175, Marlins +150

Moneyline pick: Marlins +150

This is a bit of a risk considering how bad Miami’s offense has been this month, but these odds are good enough to place a bet on the Marlins with how good Cabrera has been despite a small sample size. He allowed five innings in 3.2 innings against the Houston Astros but in his other three starts, he allowed a combined one run on three hits over 17 innings of work.

Player prop pick: Edward Cabrera Over 5.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Marlins starter is the better strikeout thrower in this matchup as the 24-year-old has a 9.8 K/9 through 11 starts in his career. He only needed five innings to throw eight K’s in his last start, and he will face a Phillies lineup that strikes out 8.3 times per game, which is the 13th fewest in the league.

