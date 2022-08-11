Cubs vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Field of Dreams in Dyersville, IA and will be available to watch on Fox. Drew Smyly is set to start for the Cubs, while Nick Lodolo gets the nod for the Reds.

This season, the Cubs have had some struggles. At the traded deadline, it seemed certain Willson Contreras and Ian Happ would be moved, but both weren't traded which meant a lot to them. Contreras has been the best hitter for this team as he’s hitting .253 with 16 home runs and 44 runs batted in. On the mound, Drew Smyly has pitched decently for the Cubs, as he’s 4-6 with a 3.97 ERA.

As it’s no surprise, the Reds have had major struggles this season. They also traded one of their best hitters away in Brandon Drury at the trade deadline. Kyle Farmer has swung the bat well for the Reds this season as he’s hitting .255 with six home runs and 51 runs batted in. On the mound, Lodolo has improved as the season has gone on as he’s 3-3 with a 4.40 ERA.

Cubs vs. Reds

Pitchers: Drew Smyly vs. Nick Lodolo

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+155)

Run total: O 9 (110) U 9 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Reds (-115), Cubs (-105)

Moneyline pick: Reds (-115)

The Reds lineup should have some success tonight against Drew Smyly. He doesn't have unhittable stuff and the Reds lineup can hit left-handed pitching. I would expect the Reds to score some runs in this one and win handily.

Player prop pick: Nick Lodolo over 7.5 strikeouts (+120)

I expect to see Lodolo at his best tonight. Coming off a rocky start, I fully expect a bounce-back start from Lodolo. He was one of the top pitching prospects in baseball the past few years and he’s shown why. If he can go six innings, Lodolo should have at least eight strikeouts.

