Which teams are in the Field of Dreams game this MLB season?

The second edition of the MLB Field of Dreams game takes place tonight, with first pitch between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds from the famed ballfield in Dyersville, Iowa set to occur at 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on Fox.

Last year’s game — the first-ever major league game played in Iowa — was an instant classic between the Yankees and White Sox, featuring a walk-off home run from Tim Anderson that gave Chicago the victory.

We’ll see if these two longtime National League combatants can duplicate that thriller.

Field of Dreams game: Cubs vs. Reds

The Cubs and Reds, two teams that have been facing each other on the diamond for more than 100 years, will take part in this year’s game, and they will play on the field that’s adjacent to where “Field of Dreams” was filmed. The ballpark in Dyersville holds about 8,000 people and features a large cornfield beyond the outfield fence.

Veteran left-hander Drew Smyly will get the start for the Cubs while rookie Nick Lodolo will start for the Reds. The Reds, who are the designated home team, are slight favorites on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook, at -115.

Both clubs are currently 20 games under .500, but this game is more about the setting and the spectacle than the standings.