Where is the 2022 Field of Dreams game between Cubs-Reds being played?

Do you like your baseball with a side of corn? If so, tune in to Fox at 7:15 p.m. ET tonight as the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will meet in the MLB Field of Dreams game from Dyersville, Iowa. Here’s more about the game’s unique setting.

MLB Field of Dreams game location

Dyersville is a town of about 4,400 people and is about a three-hour drive from Des Moines, where the Cubs’ Triple-A team is located. The town is famous for being the site where the 1989 movie Field of Dreams filmed its baseball scenes. The MLB Field of Dreams game isn’t played on the same field that was used in the movie but rather on a ballfield with major league dimensions that was constructed a few hundred feet to the north of the movie’s set.

The ballpark, which is now partially owned by MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, can hold about 8,000 fans and was built in the middle of a cornfield. Tonight’s meeting between the Cubs and Reds will mark just the second MLB game played in the state of Iowa. It follows last year’s game between the Yankees and White Sox.