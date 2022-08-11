How to watch MLB Field of Dreams game between Cubs and Reds via live stream

The second MLB Field of Dreams game takes place tonight between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds. The game will be played in Dyersville, Iowa in a ballpark that is next to the set of the iconic 1989 film. Here is some info on this unique game.

MLB Field of Dreams game: Cubs vs. Reds

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Local TV: MSN (Cubs), Bally Sports Ohio (Reds)

Each team is in the midst of trying season and at least 20 games under .500. But who cares? This game is more about the surrounding pageantry and spectacle than what happens between the white lines.

The starting pitching matchup will feature a couple of left-handers in the Cubs’ Drew Smyly and the Reds’ Nick Lodolo. The Reds are a slight moneyline favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, at -115.

Reds star Joey Votto is probably the biggest name participating in the game, and he has stated in a Twitter thread why tonight means so much to him.