Who won MLB Field of Dreams game last season?

Tonight’s MLB Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds (7:15 p.m. ET, Fox) will be the second MLB game ever played in the state of Iowa.

One can only hope it will be as entertaining as the first Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox on Aug. 12, 2021.

MLB Field of Dreams game history

Although the ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa has major league dimensions — 335 feet down the lines, 380 feet in the alleys, 400 feet to the center-field fence — the Yankees and White Sox made it look exceptionally small when they faced off last year. Eight home runs were hit in the game, including two by Aaron Judge. Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both homered in the top of the ninth inning to turn a three-run deficit into a one-run lead.

But White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson supplied the game’s biggest hit as his two-run, walk-off blast into the corn beyond the right-field fence gave Chicago a 9-8 victory.

Savor tonight’s game between the Cubs and Reds as there likely won’t be an MLB Field of Dreams game in 2023.