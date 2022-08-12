Twins vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and LA Angels square off on Friday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Mahle is set to start for the Twins, while Patrick Sandoval gets the nod for the Angels.

At the trade deadline, the Twins were one of the big buyers as they traded for Tyler Mahle, Jorge Lopez and Michael Fulmer to make their rotation and bullpen much better. They have shown they want to compete for a World Series crown this season, but they have struggled a bit. The Guardians now lead the AL Central by 1.5 games. On the hitting front, Luis Arraez has been the big surprise in the MLB. He is .333 which is the highest in all of the MLB. On the mound, in six innings, Mahle gave up five hits and four earned runs in his first outing with the Twins.

The Angels have had one of the most disappointing seasons in the MLB. After starting off red hot, they have played like one of the worst teams in the MLB. There were reports they were thinking about moving Shohei Ohtani at the trade deadline, but they ended up keeping him at least through this season. On the mound, Patrick Sandoval has been a positive for the Angels as he is 3-7 with a 3.41 ERA.

Twins vs. Angels

Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Patrick Sandoval

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+125)

Run total: O 8 (+100), U 8 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Twins -135, Angels +115

Moneyline pick: Twins (-135)

The Twins have had some struggles as of late and are currently on the outside looking in for a spot in the playoffs. They need to win this series and could really use a sweep. I would expect the Twins to have a ton of success this weekend and it all starts tonight.

Player prop pick: Tyler Mahle over 6.5 strikeouts (-130)

The Twins have struggled with strikeouts in a big way this season. Although Mahle has only gone over this total in one of his last three games, he is due for a big strikeout game. Mahle also should have much better numbers with the Twins as it's an overall better situation.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.