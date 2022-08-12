A’s vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Oakland A’s and Houston Astros square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Adam Oller is set to start for the Athletics, while Luis Garcia gets the nod for the Astros.

With no surprise, the Athletics have been one of the worst teams in the MLB this season. They traded away a good portion of their big time players this past offseason and at the trade deadline with Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, Frankie Montas, and Mark Canha. They acquired a piece in the Montas trade in LHP J.P. Sears. On the mound, Adam Oller has struggled a bit as he is 1-5 with a 7.63 ERA.

Following the Yankees series in Seattle, the Astros now have the best record in baseball this season. If they can hold onto the No. 1 seed in the American League, that would be great as they are 36-18 at home. Yordan Alvarez has been one of the best hitters in the MLB this season as he is hitting .295 with 31 home runs and 74 RBIs. On the mound, Luis Garcia has been decent as he is 8-8 with a 3.93 ERA.

A’s vs. Astros

Pitchers: Adam Oller vs. Luis Garcia

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

A’s local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (-155)

Run total: O 8.5 (-110), U 8.5 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Astros (-325), Athletics (+270)

Moneyline pick: Astros (-325)

The Astros are by far the better team and we could see their offense explode today. They want the No. 1 seed and a sweep of the Athletics would help a ton. I think they start off right tonight and win handily.

Player prop pick: Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases (-120)

Yordan is having a phenomenal season, but has had some struggles over the past week and a half. Facing Oller is the perfect opportunity for Alvarez to get back to his normal self. Look for a multi-hit game from him tonight.

