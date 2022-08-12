Guardians vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Cal Quantrill (8-5, 3.88 ERA) will start for the Guardians with Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA) on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Cleveland (59-52) won five consecutive games after a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers this week and will enter the day with a 1.5-game lead in the American League Central. Quantrill will make his 22nd start of the season and threw six scoreless innings in his last time out against the Houston Astros. The Guardians’ offensive strength is in batting average (.251) where they rank No. 8, and rookie Oscar Gonzalez drove in the game-winning run in the 10th inning on Thursday.

Toronto (60-50) lost four of its last five games and will take the field for the first time since Tuesday. Berrios will make his 23rd start of the year and allowed five runs over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Minnesota Twins in his last start. The Blue Jays have a powerful offense with the third-highest OPS (.764) in the league, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is riding a 20-game hit streak.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -170, Guardians +145

Moneyline pick: Guardians +145

With this much of a difference in odds, it’s tough to take the -170 favorites with the starter who has an ERA over 5. The Guardians are playing well at the right time as they are in the most competitive division race in the league, and Quantrill is coming off a fantastic performance on the mound.

Player prop pick: Jose Berrios Over 3.5 strikeouts (-180)

Berrios will enter this matchup with an 8.2 K/9, which is about average, but he struck out 7.8 hitters per game in his last five starts prior to his last game when he failed to reach four innings of work. The Guardians strike out fewer times per game (7.0) than any other team, but Berrios will exceed three strikeouts in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.