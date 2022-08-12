Braves vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins square off on Friday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA) will start for the Braves with Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA) on the mound for the Marlins.

Atlanta (66-46) rebounded from losing four of five games against the New York Mets with consecutive victories over the Boston Red Sox coming into this matchup. Odorizzi will make his second start with the Braves after being traded from the Houston Astros at the trade deadline. Atlanta ranks No. 4 in runs per game (4.8) as Austin Riley’s fantastic season continues with 30 home runs and 74 RBI.

Miami (50-61) has not won any of its last five series after dropping two of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week. Lopez made 22 starts this season and is coming off an outing where he allowed four runs over five innings of work in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Marlins have the fifth-worst offense in runs per game (3.8), and leadoff man Joey Wendle recorded two hits in Thursday’s victory.

Braves vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi vs. Pablo Lopez

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -150, Marlins +130

Moneyline pick: Braves -150

These are very good odds for Atlanta to pick up a victory on Friday night with a significant advantage at the plate featuring a top-five offense against a bottom-five offense. Lopez has strong season-long numbers but really struggled over his last two starts, surrendering 10 runs over 21 hits in 7.7 innings of work in Marlins losses. The Braves lineup should be aggressive in this spot.

Player prop pick: Pablo Lopez Over 5.5 strikeouts (-170)

The Marlins starter is a solid strikeout thrower with a 9.1 K/9 this season, and the Braves strike out 9.3 times per game, which is the second most in the league. Lopez needed just five innings to get to six strikeouts in his last start and should exceed this total.

