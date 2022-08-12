Yankees vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, MA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Domingo Germán is set to start for the Yankees, while Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod for the Red Sox.

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season and a big reason for that is the DraftKings Sportsbook favorite to win AL MVP, Aaron Judge. This season, Judge is hitting .304 with league-high 45 home runs and 99 RBIs. The Yankees have had some struggles over the past few weeks though. In their last 10 games, they’re 2-8. On the mound, Germán hasn’t been great in his return from the IL as he is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA.

The Red Sox have been disappointing, especially since the All-Star break. They made a few decisions at the trade deadline which confused many baseball fans. While they traded away their starting catcher Christian Vázquez and LHP Jake Diekman, they traded for Tommy Pham, Eric Hosmer, and Reese McGuire. Rafael Devers has been their best player, which is no surprise as he’s hitting .310 with 24 HRs and 60 RBI. On the mound, Nathan Eovaldi has had a bit of a down year as he is 5-3 with a 4.23 ERA.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Domingo Germán vs. Nathan Eovaldi

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+135)

Run total: O 9 (-115), U 9 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -115, Red Sox -105

Moneyline pick: Yankees -115

With as bad as the Yankees have played the past week, the Red Sox might seem like a great play, but I just don’t see the Yankees losing again. With as good as they've been this season, I expect them to win this series and try to keep the No. 1 seed in the American League. The Yanks have won six of their 10 matchups with the Red Sox so far this season, including wins in two of four games at Fenway in July’s four-game series.

Player prop pick: Rafael Devers over 1.5 total bases (-115)

I expect a bounceback game from Devers in this one, coming off an 0-4 game against the Orioles Thursday. He’s batting .306 his season while ranking fifth in the MLB with a .939 OPS and will face Germán, who has had his own struggles this season with his 5.09 ERA. Devers should take advantage.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.