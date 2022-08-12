Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PED use, out for rest of season

San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. is facing a lengthy suspension for PED use, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The suspension the table for Tatis is set at 80 games, per Sam Dykstra of MLB.com. Tatis has been sidelined all season after requiring wrist surgery. He was getting closer to making a return to the lineup but now that seems unlikely given this news. Here’s an official statement from the MLB:

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended. He will not play this season and will miss the start of next season. pic.twitter.com/crE8mnvC5t — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 12, 2022

Here’s a statement from Tatis after the news was released:

Statement from Fernando Tatis Jr., released by the MLBPA: pic.twitter.com/NNzFbaKT85 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 12, 2022

This is a pretty insane Friday news dump. The Padres had just struck one of the biggest trades in MLB history by acquiring OF Juan Soto from the Nationals for a haul of prospects and players, including MacKenzie Gore. Now, San Diego likely forfeits any chance at competing in the postseason with Tatis not returning. Plus, he’ll miss the start of 2023. The only upside here is Tatis will be super fresh by the time he’s back.

Tatis led the NL in HRs last season with 42 and finished third in MVP voting. San Diego was +1400 to win the World Series and was getting a good amount of the bets on DraftKings Sportsbook at 5%. The Yankees, Dodgers and Mets make up most of that market. The Padres had made up some ground after acquiring Soto.