Braves vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot Park in Miami, FL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Braves will send Kyle Muller (0-1, 23.63 ERA) to the mound while the Marlins will counter with Jesús Luzardo (3-4, 3.29 ERA).

Atlanta (67-46) sits in second place in the NL East and six games behind the surging New York Mets. The Braves will look to keep pace with their division rivals as they ride a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday, with their latest victory coming in their series opener versus the Marlins. For a minute it seemed like the opener could go into extra innings, but Michael Harris II had other plans. Harris had a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning to propel the Braves to a 4-3 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Miami (50-62) could only watch as Harris’ late home run sealed a night of missed chances in Friday’s loss. The Marlins sit in fourth place in the NL East and given they are firmly out of the playoff race they should have an eye toward developing for the future. Miami has a couple of promising prospects that warrant extended playing time down the stretch of the season. Among them is Luzardo, who when healthy can project to be a big part of their 2023 rotation and will get his chance on the mound for game one of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Braves vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Kyle Muller vs. Jesús Luzardo

First pitch: 1:10 p.m ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Braves -125, Marlins +105

Moneyline pick: Braves -125

Atlanta is simply the all-around better team in this matchup, as they rank tenth in team batting average (.250), fourth in runs (543), and seventh in ERA (3.68). They’re also an above .500 team on the road with a 30-24 record and should add another to the win column against a Marlins team that has their sights set on 2023.

Player prop pick: Austin Riley over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Riley leads the Braves in home runs with 30 on the season and is batting .297 with a .589 slugging percentage for the year. He’s also riding a four-game streak with a hit and had a double in Friday’s win. Look for him to stay productive at the plate in the first game of this doubleheader and take the over in total bases.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.