Phillies vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA) will start for the Phillies and the Mets will send Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA) to the mound.

Philadelphia (63-49) took a 2-1 victory in their series opener against the Mets in a Friday night thriller in what felt like a playoff baseball atmosphere. The Phillies got some valuable experience by winning with their pitching, defense, and a few noteworthy RBIs from Alec Bohm. Matt Vierling made the defensive play of the game as he cut Starling Marte at the plate to deny a potential winning run. His strike to J.T. Realmuto ended the bottom of the ninth and saved the game for Philly. Bohm would hit a sacrifice fly to right field and propel the go-ahead run in the 10th.

New York (73-40) has won eight of its last 10 and despite the loss in extra innings on Friday, the Mets have largely performed like the best team in the city. Their stellar play has only been strengthened by the return of deGrom, who will make his second start and third appearance on Saturday. In his first regular-season start, deGrom pitched 5.2 innings with 12 strikeouts, one hit allowed, and two earned runs allowed in a 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies vs. Mets

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC 10

Mets local broadcast: WPIX

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 6

Moneyline odds: Phillies +175, Mets -205

Moneyline pick: Mets -205

New York came close to sealing the win at the bottom of the ninth on Friday and have a great chance to bounce back in this contest. The Mets have the advantage on the mound in this one and have the fourth-highest team batting average this season at .259. Take the favorites to roar back Saturday.

Player prop pick: Jacob deGrom under 8.5 strikeouts (+120)

deGrom looks like he hasn’t missed a beat in his return, but I think 8.5 strikeouts may be a lofty number against a team like the Phillies who have been efficient at the plate. Philadelphia is seventh in runs per game this season with 4.70, and is above average with 8.31 strikeouts per game. I think deGrom finishes slightly under in Saturday’s contest.

