Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12 ERA) will step on the mound for the D-Backs while Jose Urena (1-3, 4.63 ERA) will get the start for the Rockies.

Colorado (51-64) was able to open this three-game series with a 5-3 victory last night. With two on in the bottom of the seventh, Charlie Blackmon singled home Sam Hilliard to break a 3-3 tie with the D-Backs. Right after him, Jose Iglesias drive home Wynton Bernard on a sacrifice fly to provide an extra insurance run. The victory pulled Colorado to within 1.5 games of Arizona in the NL West standings.

Arizona (51-61) had the momentum early in the ballgame, beginning with Cooper Hummel driving home a run in the top of the second. Two innings later, he doubled to right field and plated two more to give the visitors a 3-0 lead. From there, the Diamondbacks’ lead gradually slipped away as the Rockies pulled ahead. Arizona would fail to get a single runner on base over the course of the final three innings.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Jose Urena

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 11.5

Moneyline odds: Diamondbacks -150, Rockies +130

Moneyline pick: Rockies +130

We’ll go with the Rockies on the moneyline tonight. Gallen has been great on the mound for the Diamondbacks but hasn’t been infallible. That’s been apparent in his previous two starts against Colorado, yielding a combined 10 hits and seven earned runs in those outings. Go with the home team to pick up another win.

Player prop pick: Jose Iglesias over 0.5 RBI (+170)

Iglesias has had himself a great week at the plate, recording eight RBI over the Rockies’ last seven games. We’ll predict another one for him tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.