Twins vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 9:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.01 ERA) will get the start for the Twins while Reid Detmers (4-3, 3.44 ERA) will go for the Halos.

Minnesota (58-53) was able to open the series with a 4-0 shutout of the Angels last night. Gilberto Celestino opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the top of the second and Gio Urshela followed up with a solo shot in the sixth. Luis Arraez tacked on an extra insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth. The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Twins and brought them back to within 1.5 games of the Guardians for first in the AL Central standings.

Los Angeles (49-64) didn’t have anything going for it offensively as the team could only whip up four hits for the entire contest. Luis Rengifo tried to get a late rally going with a single to lead off the ninth, but the Angels lineup would go down in order to end the contest.

Twins vs. Angels

Pitchers: Dylan Bundy vs. Reid Detmers

First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+150), Angels +1.5 (-175)

Run total: O 8.5 (+100), U 8.5 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Twins -115, Angels -105

Moneyline pick: Angels -105

We’ll go with the Halos to bounce back tonight based on the pitching matchup. Detmers has been lights out on the mound for the last month, striking out 38 batters while giving up a combined four earned runs in his last five starts. Take the Angels on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani over 0.5 home runs (+240)

Ohtani went 0-4 with two strikeouts in yesterday’s shutout loss. We’ll predict that he bounces back by launching one deep this evening.

