Yankees vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston and will be available to watch on FOX. Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA) will make his second start this season for the Yankees while the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (3-4, 4.30 ERA).

New York (71-42) has the best record in the American League and sits 10 games ahead of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. Yet, the Yankees are playing subpar baseball by their standards. They are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and are riding a three-game losing streak as their struggles through August continue. A string of wins is needed for them to right the ship as we near the postseason, and perhaps the continued dominance of Aaron Judge will be the medicine the Yankees need. Judge has an MLB-best 46 home runs on the season and remains on pace to break Roger Maris’ Yankees record of 61 homers in a single season.

Boston (56-58) finds itself in last place in the AL East amidst an underwhelming season, and yet the Red Sox continue to get the best of their division rivals. Through 2022 the AL-leading Yankees are just a game above .500 over the Red Sox with a 6-5 record. Boston also snagged a 3-2 win in the series opener against New York, despite Judge recording his 46th home run and MLB-best 100th RBI. The Red Sox may have fallen far out of the playoff race, but a win on Saturday can help them continue their role of playing spoiler to the Yankees’ season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Frankie Montas vs. Kutter Crawford

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -145, Red Sox +125

Moneyline pick: Yankees -145

New York is a modest 30-27 on the road this season and is just a game above .500 (6-5) against their AL East rival in 2022, but I still like the Yankees in this one. They have the upper hand in team ERA (3.29) while the Red Sox rank 25th (4.40). Their bats have been in a rut by their standards, but a win over their lowly rival should jumpstart this team and get them back to their winning ways.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge over 0.5 home runs (+160)

Judge leads all batters with a .413 batting average over the past four weeks and he’s gone back-to-back games with a home run. Crawford’s 4.30 ERA is a welcome sight for the Yankees lineup as well. As he inches towards surpassing Roger Maris for the most HRs in a season for the Yankees, we’re betting he adds another one to his total on Saturday.

