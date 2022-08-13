Mariners vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and will be available to watch on FOX. Marco Gonzales (7-11, 3.98 ERA) will get the start for the M’s while Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.04 ERA) will go for the Rangers.

Seattle (62-52) opened this three-game set at Globe Life Field last night with a 6-2 victory, officially taking the top spot of the AL Wild Card standings. With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the fourth, Julio Rodriguez slapped a single to right field that brought home two runners. Both J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suarez would drive home some insurance runs in the later innings as the M’s secured the win.

Texas (49-63) had nine base hits throughout the contest but only managed to scrounge up two runs in the loss. One of them came in the bottom of the third when Marcus Semien plated a runner on a groundout to tie the game. The other came in the sixth when Jonah Heim singled to center field to score Corey Seager.

Mariners vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Marco Gonzales vs. Dane Dunning

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -105, Rangers -115

Moneyline pick: Mariners -105

This could be a high-scoring affair considering that both Gonzales and Dunning are prone to get lit up for a handful of earned runs. However, we’ll lean with the Mariners on the moneyline. They’re one of the hottest teams in the American League and these are the types of games they need to handle on their way to the postseason.

Player prop pick: Julio Rodriguez over 1.5 hits (+205)

As successful as the Rodriguez has been this season, he has struggled against Dunning. The rookie is 1-8 this season against the Rangers righty with that lone hot being a home run. We’ll predict he bucks this trend by getting multiple hits tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.