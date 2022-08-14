Twins vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Archer (2-5, 4.05 ERA) will step on the mound for the Twins while Tucker Davidson (1-3, 7.91 ERA) will get the nod for the Halos.

Los Angeles (50-64) was able to walk it off against the Twins last night, coming away with a 5-3 extra innings victory. With one on and a full count in the bottom of the 11th, Taylor Ward blast an opposite field home run to walk it off for the Halos in front of their home crowd. This came after the Angels rallied from down 3-0 late to send it to extras. Shohei Ohtani blasted a solo shot in the eighth to put them on the board before Magneuris Sierra came up clutch with a two-RBI triple with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to tie it.

Minnesota (58-54) is kicking itself today after letting what seemed like a sure victory slip right through its fingers late. Carlos Correa got the festivities started with a solo homer in the top of the first and tagged on a sac-fly RBI in the fifth. In both extra inning frames, the Twins had two runners on base and in both situations, they failed to convert them into runs. With the Guardians also losing yesterday, Minnesota still finds itself sitting 1.5 games out of first place in the AL Central standings.

Twins vs. Angels

Pitchers: Chris Archer vs. Tucker Davidson

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+125), Angels +1.5 (-145)

Run total: O 9 (-110), U 9 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Twins -130, Angels +110

Moneyline pick: Angels +110

We’ll go with the Halos on the moneyline in the rubber match of this series this afternoon. Davidson has been shaky on the mound for L.A. as of late but the team’s bullpen has been solid the last 10 games with a 2.97 ERA. The collaborative effort of their pitching staff will be enough to hold the Twins at bay and push the Angels over the top.

Player prop pick: Taylor Ward over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Ward proved to be the hero last night and bounced back from a two-game hitting slump in the process. We’ll predict he gets hot again today and picks up multiple bases this afternoon.

