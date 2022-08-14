Phillies vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets square off on Sunday, August 14 with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.63 ERA) will take the mound for Philadelphia, while New York starts Chris Bassitt (9-7, 3.39 ERA)

The Phillies (63-50) had a tough test this series taking on the NL East-leading Mets, but have split the three game series so far. They came into this series winning eight of their last 10 games and are looking for a huge series win on Sunday. Wheeler will be making his 22nd start of the season and has won three straight games. In his last outing, he pitched six innings and gave up five hits and allowed one earned run while striking out eight. Philly will continue their road trip and take on the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game set starting Monday.

The Mets (74-40) have only lost five games since the All-Star break. They lost the series opener in extra innings but pulled off the one-run win on Saturday. deGrom was dominant in another outing as he pitched six innings and struck out 10. Par for the course, though, as he got minimal run support as a Pete Alonso RBI single in the first inning was all the offense New York mustered. Edwin Diaz, who has the coolest reliever entrance in the game today, earned his 200th career save. Once this series wraps, the Mets hit the road for a four-game divisional series against the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies vs. Mets

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Phillies +115, Mets -135

Moneyline pick: Phillies +115

I’m going with the upset in this game. Wheeler has looked like the ace that Philadelphia needs him to be in his recent outings. Aaron Nola was considered this team’s ace, but Wheeler’s performances speak for themselves. New York has been dominant in their recent stretch, but the Phillies aren’t being given enough credit. I think Philly pulls off the upset in the series finale.

Player prop pick: Pete Alonso over 0.5 hits (-240)

Alonso heads into this game 8-for-19 with a double in his career against Wheeler. He is hitting .281 on the season with 29 home runs and 92 RBI. Alonso had the RBI single that was the difference maker on Saturday and has four hits in his last three games. He should tally at least one base knock on Sunday.

